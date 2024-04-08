JoJo Siwa Reveals Cosmetic Procedure She Spent $50,000 On

JoJo Siwa is opening up about the cosmetic work she’s had done.

During a recent appearance at the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards in March, the 20-year-old “Karma” singer was asked what was the most expensive thing she was wearing.

Keep reading to find out more…“My teeth,” JoJo jokingly responded when asked by Buzzfeed, referring to her new veneers.

“These motherf–kers cost me 50 grand,” JoJo added.

JoJo has previously talked about her veneers before, sharing with fans during a livestream in 2023 that the reason her teeth looked so white was because she “picked out the whitest color” when she initially got her teeth worked on.

She also recently debuted her new “Karma” era and her former Dance Moms coach Abby Lee Miller shared her thoughts on JoJo‘s new darker and edgier look.