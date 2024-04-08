Top Stories
Apr 08, 2024 at 4:10 pm
By JJ Staff

Kelsea Ballerini Hits Back at Critics Over Pantsless Performance at CMT Music Awards 2024

Kelsea Ballerini Hits Back at Critics Over Pantsless Performance at CMT Music Awards 2024

Kelsea Ballerini has no times for the haters.

On Sunday night (April 7), the 30-year-old country music singer hosted the 2024 CMT Music Awards and at one point during the show, Kelsea came out for a performance of her song “Love Me Like You Mean It.”

For her performance, Kelsea wore a sparkling gold leotard with black tights and some viewers took issue with the fact that she performed “pantsless.”

After the awards show, Kelsea took to TikTok to hit back at the critics.

Keep reading to find out more…“‘You forgot your pants for your performance’ – shut up, no I didn’t. No I didn’t,” Kelsea said while sitting in makeup chair.

“‘Where are your pants?’” Kelsea then said, before adding, “Shut up. It looks hot. Period. Bye.”

During her opening monologue, Kelsea cracked a few jokes about boyfriend Chase Stokes.

@kelseaballerini

😘

♬ original sound – Kelsea Ballerini

Keep scrolling to watch Kelsea Ballerini’s performance…
Just Jared on Facebook
kelsea ballerini no pants performance at cmt awards 01
kelsea ballerini no pants performance at cmt awards 02
kelsea ballerini no pants performance at cmt awards 03
kelsea ballerini no pants performance at cmt awards 04
kelsea ballerini no pants performance at cmt awards 05
kelsea ballerini no pants performance at cmt awards 06
kelsea ballerini no pants performance at cmt awards 07
kelsea ballerini no pants performance at cmt awards 08
kelsea ballerini no pants performance at cmt awards 09
kelsea ballerini no pants performance at cmt awards 10
kelsea ballerini no pants performance at cmt awards 11
kelsea ballerini no pants performance at cmt awards 12
kelsea ballerini no pants performance at cmt awards 13
kelsea ballerini no pants performance at cmt awards 14
kelsea ballerini no pants performance at cmt awards 15
kelsea ballerini no pants performance at cmt awards 16
kelsea ballerini no pants performance at cmt awards 17
kelsea ballerini no pants performance at cmt awards 18

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2024 CMT Music Awards, Kelsea Ballerini