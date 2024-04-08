Kelsea Ballerini Hits Back at Critics Over Pantsless Performance at CMT Music Awards 2024

Kelsea Ballerini has no times for the haters.

On Sunday night (April 7), the 30-year-old country music singer hosted the 2024 CMT Music Awards and at one point during the show, Kelsea came out for a performance of her song “Love Me Like You Mean It.”

For her performance, Kelsea wore a sparkling gold leotard with black tights and some viewers took issue with the fact that she performed “pantsless.”

After the awards show, Kelsea took to TikTok to hit back at the critics.

Keep reading to find out more…“‘You forgot your pants for your performance’ – shut up, no I didn’t. No I didn’t,” Kelsea said while sitting in makeup chair.

“‘Where are your pants?’” Kelsea then said, before adding, “Shut up. It looks hot. Period. Bye.”

During her opening monologue, Kelsea cracked a few jokes about boyfriend Chase Stokes.

