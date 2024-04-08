Top Stories
There's 21 TV Shows Canceled in 2024 So Far: 3 NBC Shows, 3 Netflix Series &amp; More on This List

There's 21 TV Shows Canceled in 2024 So Far: 3 NBC Shows, 3 Netflix Series & More on This List

Nicola Coughlin Has a Stipulation in Her 'Bridgerton' Contract Regarding Her Intimate Scenes

Nicola Coughlin Has a Stipulation in Her 'Bridgerton' Contract Regarding Her Intimate Scenes

'Chicago Fire' Season 13: Everything We Know, Including 3 Cast Members That Won't Be Back

'Chicago Fire' Season 13: Everything We Know, Including 3 Cast Members That Won't Be Back

Apr 08, 2024 at 8:30 am
By JJ Staff

More 'The Bold & The Beautiful' Recent Cast Changes: 2 Stars Exit, 7 Return, 6 Guest Stars Join

Continue Here »

More 'The Bold & The Beautiful' Recent Cast Changes: 2 Stars Exit, 7 Return, 6 Guest Stars Join

There have been a lot of cast changes on The Bold and the Beautiful in recent months!

The CBS soap opera has been running for almost four decades. Thus, there’s so much to keep up with regarding the cast!

Among the longest-serving cast members on the show are Katherine Kelly Lang and John McCook.

We’ve gathered all the recent news about actors exiting, returning, and joining The Bold and the Beautiful.

Continue through the slideshow to find out all the latest cast updates for The Bold and the Beautiful…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: CBS, Instagram
Posted to: Casting, EG, evergreen, Extended, Slideshow, Television, The Bold and the Beautiful