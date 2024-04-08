More 'The Bold & The Beautiful' Recent Cast Changes: 2 Stars Exit, 7 Return, 6 Guest Stars Join

There have been a lot of cast changes on The Bold and the Beautiful in recent months!

The CBS soap opera has been running for almost four decades. Thus, there’s so much to keep up with regarding the cast!

Among the longest-serving cast members on the show are Katherine Kelly Lang and John McCook.

We’ve gathered all the recent news about actors exiting, returning, and joining The Bold and the Beautiful.

Continue through the slideshow to find out all the latest cast updates for The Bold and the Beautiful…