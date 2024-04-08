Morgan Wallen Arrested for Allegedly Throwing Chair Off Rooftop Bar, Lawyer Releases Statement

Morgan Wallen was arrested last night.

According to local news, the 30-year-old country singer was arrested on Sunday (April 7) after he allegedly threw a chair off of the roof of Chief’s Bar in Nashville, Tenn. Apparently, he laughed after he threw the chair off the roof, which sat six stories above a busy street.

Head inside for his attorney’s statement…

“At 10:53p Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. He is cooperating fully with authorities,” Morgan‘s lawyer, Worrick Robinson of Worrick Robinson Law, said in a statement to Billboard.

The chair apparently hit the street about three feet away from some police officers. He was charged with three counts of reckless endangerment as well as disorderly conduct.

