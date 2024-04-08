Solar Eclipse 2024 Live Stream Video: Watch the Sun's Path of Totality with NASA!

The 2024 Solar Eclipse is happening in just a few hours, and you might be out of luck if you don’t have official eclipse protective eye wear.

However, NASA is luckily live streaming the event, and you’ll be able to watch the eclipse as it passes over North America.

The live stream will kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET and end when the eclipse has made it’s way across the continent at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Head inside to watch the live stream video…

By the way, the space agency warns: “You should never look at the sun directly without equipment that’s specifically designed for solar viewing. Do not use standard binoculars or telescopes to watch the eclipse, as the light could severely damage your eyes. Sunglasses also do NOT count as protection when attempting to look directly at the sun.”

Here are some ways to watch the eclipse live with items you might have in your kitchen!