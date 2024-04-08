The Bachelorette's Charity Lawson Reveals the Plastic Surgery She Had Done, Shows the Results on Video

The Bachelorette‘s Charity Lawson is revealing the plastic surgery procedure she had done.

The 28-year-old reality star revealed she’d been in recovery after having a breast augmentation surgery, calling it the “best decision.”

“I was in recovery because I got my girlies done,” she shared in a TikTok. “… Even if I turn to the side a little bit, it’s still in proportion with my frame. I’m very petite and tiny so I knew that going in and I was like, I don’t want this to be like, ‘Oh my God this girl got her t-tties done.’ But really I wanted it to be very natural, I wanted it to just be really for me, ultimately that’s why I’m getting this done, is for myself.”

You can watch her TikTok below where she shows a side profile of her body.

