'The Challenge: All Stars' Season 4 - 25 Stars Return, 2 Haven't Competed in Over 20 Years!

The Challenge: All Stars is nearly here!

Season 4 of the hit reality TV competition series will premiere with two back-to-back episodes on Wednesday (April 10) on Paramount+.

After the first episode, new episodes will premiere on Wednesdays on the streamer.

Season 4 includes “old-school legends, modern power players, redemption-seekers and ex-lovers,” competing for a $300,000 grand prize in Cape Town, South Africa, via Variety.

Two cast members return after only appearing in only one challenge, and there are some competitors fans haven’t seen in years!

There’s also a new twist: each player must earn a star before heading to the final — but have the opportunity to steal each other’s stars.

Season 4 will also debut April 11 in the UK, Ireland, Australia, Latin America, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland and Austria.

