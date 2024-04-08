'The Valley' Star Zack Wickham Responds to Speculation His Hair is a Wig

Zack Wickham is addressing all of the viral talk about his hair.

Ever since The Valley premiered on Bravo last month, fans haven’t been able to stop talking about the 35-year-old reality star’s hair and questioning if it’s real or if it’s a wig.

“Is Zack on #TheValley wearing a wig because that hair does not look like he grew it,” one viewer questioned on Twitter, while another wrote, “Looks like Zack is wearing a lego hair, cuz his whole hair looks like a clip on. yikes.”

A third viewer joked, “Zack’s hair is my Roman Empire. Bad dye job or full blown helmet toupee? It keeps me up at night!”

Amid all of the talk about his hair, Zack took to TikTok to finally address the situation.

Keep reading to find out more…In the video posted on April 4, Zack runs through his house as he’s surrounded by questions about his hair, including, “Is that a wig? Are you wearing a hairpiece? Why don’t you just style your hair differently?”

He also has the bald filter on himself, so at times it appears as if he has no hair.

But in the caption, Zack confirmed that he is NOT wearing a wig.

“No wig, it’s just my hair lol sorry to disappoint all you hair piece conspiracy theorists. #TheValley,” he wrote.

New episodes of The Valley air on Tuesdays at 9pm ET on Bravo. You can find out more about Zack and all of his co-stars here.