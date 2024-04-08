Top Stories
There's 21 TV Shows Canceled in 2024 So Far: 3 NBC Shows, 3 Netflix Series & More on This List

Nicola Coughlin Has a Stipulation in Her 'Bridgerton' Contract Regarding Her Intimate Scenes

'Chicago Fire' Season 13: Everything We Know, Including 3 Cast Members That Won't Be Back

Apr 08, 2024 at 9:40 am
By JJ Staff

Zendaya Continues Her Ace Tennis Looks with Latest 'Challengers' Press Tour Heels!

Zendaya Continues Her Ace Tennis Looks with Latest 'Challengers' Press Tour Heels!

Zendaya is continuing her amazing tennis-themed looks on the Challengers press tour!

The 27-year-old actress posed for photos at the Hotel Hassler on Tuesday (April 8) at the film’s photo call in Rome, Italy. Zendaya was joined at the two events by her co-stars Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist along with director Luca Guadagnino.

You can see from her heels, Zendaya had some tennis balls attached!

Challengers stars Zendaya as Tashi Duncan, a former tennis prodigy turned coach and a force of nature who makes no apologies for her game on and off the court. Married to a champion on a losing streak (Faist), Tashi’s strategy for her husband’s redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against the washed-up Patrick (O’Connor) – his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend. As their pasts and presents collide, and tensions run high, Tashi must ask herself, what will it cost to win.

The film hits theaters on April 26. Watch the trailer here!

FYI: Zendaya is wearing custom Loewe.
Photos: Getty
