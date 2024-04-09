4 New 'Drag Race' Stars Take Over as Hosts of 'We're Here' Season 4 - First Trailer Revealed!

HBO‘s We’re Here is back with a whole new cast!

The network released the first trailer and key art for the six-episode Season 4 of the Emmy award-winning unscripted series, which returns Friday, April 26 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and will be available to stream on Max, with new episodes debuting weekly.

Here’s a Season 4 plot summary: “This season, the queens work with participants in Murfreesboro, Tennessee and Tulsa, Oklahoma, as well as in surrounding towns, and take an in-depth, immersive look at recent anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, and the effect it has had on the community.”

Click through to see the new cast members, who is leaving, and watch the first trailer…