Gwen Stefani Calls Out Media Lies, Shoots Down Rumors About Blake Shelton Relationship

Gwen Stefani is calling out the lies being told about her in the media and she’s commenting on the status of her relationship with husband Blake Shelton.

The 54-year-old No Doubt singer says she isn’t fazed by the rumors about her.

Keep reading to find out more…

“When you’re in love and have truly aligned values, nobody can get to us,” she told Nylon. “You can say whatever you want to say about our relationship — I mean, a week ago we were getting divorced again or something. It’s just lies. The truth is the truth, and we know what that is. And so that [negativity] would never penetrate just by me being vulnerable and sharing a song that I didn’t write for anybody else but myself and Blake.”

Gwen also talked about her song “Purple Irises” with Blake and the nerves she battled on the day she wrote the song.

“I had been going through those times where you’re questioning: ‘Oh my gosh, am I just getting older? Am I cute?’” she said. “In my own relationship, even though I know the truth of what’s happening today, you still create drama in your own mind about your insecurities and what might happen. I was in that phase of the relationship with Blake and getting paranoid.”

Blake commented, “It’s an insecurity we both have. These are conversations that she and I have with each other: ‘Are you still going to love me when I’m old or if I forget who I am?’”

For more from Gwen‘s interview, visit Nylon.com.

Gwen‘s ex-husband Gavin Rossdale recently commented on their divorce and seemingly alluded to Blake in the interview.