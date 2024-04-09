Is 'S.W.A.T.' Really Ending on CBS?

S.W.A.T. was one of four CBS shows confirmed to be ending this coming Spring on CBS, however, the show’s star, Shemar Moore, recently gave fans a glimmer of hope that it could continue.

When asked about the series, he told ET, “Oh man, its been such a good run. And, you know, this is my 30th year in the game, so I pinch myself. [It's been] seven years of a really fun show. And the word on the street is it’s our final season — but, you know, I’m an optimist.”

“So, if this is the final season, I’ll just say thank you. It’s been an incredible run to play tough guy Daniel ‘Hondo’ Harrelson. Obviously, I’m biased, and there’s no such thing as the best show, but I do think we’ve been a very unique show. It’s like watching an action movie but on TV,” he then said.

When asked for further clarification on the show’s status, he said something that piqued fan interest.

Keep reading to find out more…

About possibly renewing the show again, Shemar said, “I know that the door is not completely closed.”

He added, “I want to keep making the show because there’s so many stories and and we are resonating around the world, literally. I’m just proud of that and grateful to be able to do something that people worldwide are moved by.”

“…If the numbers are good, maybe we’ll change some minds and maybe we can keep on trucking. I know the fans made noise… I think they were a huge part of it,” he said.

Find out the richest cast members of S.W.A.T.