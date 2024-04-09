Kit Harington Confirms Jon Snow Spin-Off Series Is No Longer Happening

It was announced back in 2022 that HBO was working on a Jon Snow spin-off series to star Game of Thrones‘ Kit Harington, but it’s no longer happening.

The 37-year-old actor has confirmed that the proposed series is “off the table,” years into the development of the show.

The potential series was going to follow Jon Snow after the series finale of the flagship show. In the eighth-and-final season, Jon Snow discovered his true name was Aegon Targaryen, a potential heir to the Iron Throne, and in the final episode, he was exiled from Westeros and journeyed North of the Wall with the Wildlings to leave his old life behind.

So, what did Kit have to say?

“I hadn’t really ever spoken about it, because it was in development. I didn’t want it leaked out that it was being developed, and I didn’t want the thing to happen where people kind of start theorizing, getting either excited about it or hating the idea of it, when it may never happen. Because in development, you look at every angle, and you see whether it’s worth it,” he told ScreenRant.

He continued, “And currently, it’s not. Currently, it’s off the table, because we all couldn’t find the right story to tell that we were all excited about enough. So, we decided to lay down tools with it for the time being. There may be a time in the future where we return to it, but at the moment, no. It’s firmly on the shelf.”

In the meantime, Kit has an exciting stage role in the works for later this year and he’s teaming up with a former Game of Thrones co-star for a movie.

Kit‘s new movie Blood for Dust will be released in theaters and on digital on April 19.