Sylvester Stallone Accused of Making Inappropriate Comments on 'Tulsa King' Set, Director Denies All Allegations

There’s a lot of allegations being thrown around about the set of Sylvester Stallone‘s Tulsa King, and the director of the series just responded.

This week, a story broke after Rose Locke Casting of Atlanta quit the production. They had been hiring extras for background work on the Paramount+ series.

Keep reading to find out more…

Deadline reports that allegations were allegedly made in a private Facebook group for Atlanta background actors. Some claims being thrown around include Sylvester apparently calling some extras “ugly,” “tub of lard” and “fat guy with cane.”

Another comment allegedly said that Sylvester reportedly said he wanted “pretty young girls to be around me.”

Now, Craig Zisk, director and executive producer, has spoken to TMZ about the allegations.

Zisk said “no such insults were hurled.” He also added that Rose Locke “improperly cast the extras.”

He then shared that he wanted extras who were in the 25-35 year old range for a “hip” bar scene. He ended up using the actors who were hired and said, “They were polite and did their jobs.”

Then, Zisk said he had a conversation with Rose, apparently telling her he wanted to see headshots of the extras going forward. Rose apparently responded, “I don’t work that way.” Zisk then said he responded, “That’s the way I work and everyone I know works that way in extras casting.” Rose then apparently said “okay,” but later quit.

As for Sylvester wanting “pretty girls” on set, Zisk added that Sylvester‘s wife Jennifer Flavin was with them during filming.

Find out what we know about Tulsa King’s second season.