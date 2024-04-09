The Richest Stars of 'The Equalizer,' Ranked From Lowest to Highest Net Worth

The Equalizer is back in full swing, as the CBS series returned with Season 4 back in February.

The show follows Robyn McCall, a single mother to teenage daughter Delilah who has a mysterious background and uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn, acting as a guardian angel and defender.

Several of the stars of the show already have amassed a huge net worth, and they’ve gone on to achieve incredible things since first appearing in the series. We’ve rounded up the main cast of the show, and ranked them from lowest to highest estimated net worth.

Click through to see who is the richest star of The Equalizer…