Top Stories
Zendaya Talks Tom Holland, What She Realized About Their Relationship, If She Has a Hollywood Friend Group, Why She Might Say 'No' to a Selfie, &amp; More

Zendaya Talks Tom Holland, What She Realized About Their Relationship, If She Has a Hollywood Friend Group, Why She Might Say 'No' to a Selfie, & More

Rihanna Reveals Baby RZA's First Word, How Many Kids She Wants With A$AP Rocky, Relationship Timeline, Plastic Surgery &amp; Music Career Status

Rihanna Reveals Baby RZA's First Word, How Many Kids She Wants With A$AP Rocky, Relationship Timeline, Plastic Surgery & Music Career Status

ABC Renews 4 TV Shows in 2024, Reveals 2 Series Are Ending

ABC Renews 4 TV Shows in 2024, Reveals 2 Series Are Ending

Apr 09, 2024 at 11:12 am
By JJ Staff

The Richest Stars of 'The Equalizer,' Ranked From Lowest to Highest Net Worth

Continue Here »

The Richest Stars of 'The Equalizer,' Ranked From Lowest to Highest Net Worth

The Equalizer is back in full swing, as the CBS series returned with Season 4 back in February.

The show follows Robyn McCall, a single mother to teenage daughter Delilah who has a mysterious background and uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn, acting as a guardian angel and defender.

Several of the stars of the show already have amassed a huge net worth, and they’ve gone on to achieve incredible things since first appearing in the series. We’ve rounded up the main cast of the show, and ranked them from lowest to highest estimated net worth.

Click through to see who is the richest star of The Equalizer…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: CBS
Posted to: Adam Goldberg, CBS, Laya DeLeon Hayes, Liza Lapira, Lorraine Toussaint, Queen Latifah, Slideshow, Television, The Equalizer, Tory Kittles