Wynonna Judd's Daughter Grace Arrested Again, This Time for Indecent Exposure on a Highway

Wynonna Judd‘s daughter Grace Kelley is back behind bars.

Grace has had several run-ins with the law over the years and she was just arrested again, this time for indecent exposure on a highway.

Keep reading to find out more…

Local Alabama outlet WSMV reports that Grace “exposed her breasts and lower body at the busy intersection of I-65 and Highway 14 and sat on the roadside edge, and refused to comply with the officer.”

Elmore County Sheriff’s Office has charged her “with indecent exposure and obstructing governmental operations.”

Grace, 27, has been behind bars since April 5 and is still sitting in jail on a $1,000 bond.

Charges that Grace has faced over the years include “making, selling, and distributing methamphetamine and then leaving a court-mandated drug recovery program early.”