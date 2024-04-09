Top Stories
Zendaya Talks Tom Holland, What She Realized About Their Relationship, If She Has a Hollywood Friend Group, Why She Might Say 'No' to a Selfie, &amp; More

Zendaya Talks Tom Holland, What She Realized About Their Relationship, If She Has a Hollywood Friend Group, Why She Might Say 'No' to a Selfie, & More

Rihanna Reveals Baby RZA's First Word, How Many Kids She Wants With A$AP Rocky, Relationship Timeline, Plastic Surgery &amp; Music Career Status

Rihanna Reveals Baby RZA's First Word, How Many Kids She Wants With A$AP Rocky, Relationship Timeline, Plastic Surgery & Music Career Status

ABC Renews 4 TV Shows in 2024, Reveals 2 Series Are Ending

ABC Renews 4 TV Shows in 2024, Reveals 2 Series Are Ending

Apr 09, 2024 at 3:49 pm
By JJ Staff

Wynonna Judd's Daughter Grace Arrested Again, This Time for Indecent Exposure on a Highway

Wynonna Judd's Daughter Grace Arrested Again, This Time for Indecent Exposure on a Highway

Wynonna Judd‘s daughter Grace Kelley is back behind bars.

Grace has had several run-ins with the law over the years and she was just arrested again, this time for indecent exposure on a highway.

Keep reading to find out more…

Local Alabama outlet WSMV reports that Grace “exposed her breasts and lower body at the busy intersection of I-65 and Highway 14 and sat on the roadside edge, and refused to comply with the officer.”

Elmore County Sheriff’s Office has charged her “with indecent exposure and obstructing governmental operations.”

Grace, 27, has been behind bars since April 5 and is still sitting in jail on a $1,000 bond.

Charges that Grace has faced over the years include “making, selling, and distributing methamphetamine and then leaving a court-mandated drug recovery program early.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Wynonna Judd