Zendaya Almost Didn't Wear the 'Dune: Part Two' Mugler Metal Robot Suit - Reason Why Revealed!

Megan Thee Stallion Bares All on 'Women's Health' Body Issue 2024 Cover, Opens Up About Getting Hate After Being Shot

One Past 'Grey's Anatomy' Star Won't Be Returning Anytime Soon

NBC Cancels 3 TV Shows

Apr 10, 2024 at 10:37 pm
By JJ Staff

Austin Butler Spends the Day with a Friend in Los Feliz

Austin Butler Spends the Day with a Friend in Los Feliz

Austin Butler is meeting up with one of his friends.

The 32-year-old Oscar-nominated actor parked his car as he arrived at a friends’ house on Wednesday afternoon (April 10) in Los Feliz, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Austin Butler

For his outing, Austin kept things cool and casual in a white T-shirt, black Adidas trackpants, and tan clogs with a blue sweatshirt flung over his shoulder.

Last month, it was announced that Austin will star in the crime thriller Caught Stealing from filmmaker Darren Aronofsky. Find out more about the movie here.

If you missed it, Austin recently hung out with a bunch of A-list celebs!

Click through the gallery inside for 10+ pictures of Austin Butler arriving at his friend’s house…
Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Austin Butler