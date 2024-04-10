First Look at Joshua Colley & Peder Lindell's 'Descendants: The Rise of Red' Characters Revealed (Exclusive)

We have your exclusive first look at two new characters being introduced in the upcoming Descendants: The Rise of Red!

Joshua Colley joins the Disney franchise as Hook, while Peder Lindell will be playing Morgie in the fourth Descendants movie.

As previously revealed, Hook and Morgie are sycophants of Dara Reneé‘s Uliana, the younger sister of Ursula.

Hook is described as a rich kid with a hoop earring and a shiny hook where his left hand should be. His arrogance is only surpassed by his vanity.

Morgie is the son of Morgana le Fay.

Descendants: The Rise of Red follows Red, the rebellious daughter of the Queen of Hearts, and Chloe, Cinderella’s perfectionist daughter. When the tyrannical Queen of Hearts incites a coup against Auradon, polar opposites Red and Chloe must join forces and travel back in time to undo the traumatic event that set Red’s mother down her villainous path.

The movie musical was recently revealed to be premiering on July 12th on Disney+. Watch the latest teaser!

