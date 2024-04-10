Ice Spice to Make Acting Debut In Spike Lee's New Movie 'High & Low'

Ice Spice is headed to the big screen!

The 24-year-old rapper has just been announced to join the cast of Spike Lee‘s upcoming movie High and Low, Variety reveals.

This will mark Ice Spice‘s first film role, and marks her acting debut!

According to Variety, she has already started filming on the project, which stars Denzel Washington.

High and Low is an English-language reinterpretation of Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa‘s 1963 crime thriller of the same name.

Apple Original Films and A24 are joining forces on the project, and it will debut in theaters before debuting on Apple TV+.

Ice Spice will also be heading to the desert this month, as she is performing on Saturday, April 13th and Saturday, April 20th at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival. Check out the just announced set times here!