Kevin Costner Reveals How Long He Thought He Was Going to Be On 'Yellowstone'

Kevin Costner is opening up about the upcoming final episodes of Yellowstone.

The 69-year-old actor portrayed family patriarch John Dutton on the ranch drama, and he served as an executive producer on the show for the first four and a half seasons of the Paramount Network series.

Kevin has exited the series over pay and creative disputes with series co-creator Taylor Sheridan.

While appearing at CinemaCon this week, Kevin opened up about the final season and how he envisioned being on the show for much longer than just five seasons.

“I’d like to be able to do it but we haven’t been able to,” he told ET. “I thought I was going to make seven [seasons] but right now we’re at five. So how it works out — I hope it does — but they’ve got a lot of different shows going on. Maybe it will. Maybe this will circle back to me. If it does and I feel really comfortable with [it], I’d love to do it.”

He’s even thought about how his character’s storyline would wrap up.

“Well, you know, he needs to be proactive in what happens and I’ve kind of had my own fantasy how it might be,” Kevin added, saying, “but that’s Taylor‘s thing. I said as much to him a while back. I had thoughts how it could happen, but we just have to see.”

It’s currently unknown if Kevin will in fact be returning to the show, as production has yet to begin. Find out the latest here!

Another Yellowstone actor addressed whether they would be returning for the final episodes, which are set to premiere in November.