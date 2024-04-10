Top Stories
Joaquin Phoenix &amp; Lady Gaga Find Love In 'Joker: Folie &agrave; Deux' Teaser Trailer - Watch Now!

Joaquin Phoenix & Lady Gaga Find Love In 'Joker: Folie à Deux' Teaser Trailer - Watch Now!

Coachella 2024 Set Times Revealed, Surprise Performer Added to Lineup!

Coachella 2024 Set Times Revealed, Surprise Performer Added to Lineup!

Louis Tomlinson Responds to 'Larry' Conspiracy Theories Involving Harry Styles Relationship

Louis Tomlinson Responds to 'Larry' Conspiracy Theories Involving Harry Styles Relationship

Zendaya Talks Tom Holland, What She Realized About Their Relationship, If She Has a Hollywood Friend Group, Why She Might Say 'No' to a Selfie, &amp; More

Zendaya Talks Tom Holland, What She Realized About Their Relationship, If She Has a Hollywood Friend Group, Why She Might Say 'No' to a Selfie, & More

Apr 10, 2024 at 10:51 am
By JJ Staff

Princess Anne's Son Peter Phillips Splits From Girlfriend Lindsay Wallace After 3 Years Together

Princess Anne's Son Peter Phillips Splits From Girlfriend Lindsay Wallace After 3 Years Together

Queen Elizabeth‘s eldest grandchild, Peter Phillips, and his girlfriend Lindsay Wallace have broken up.

The news was confirmed to People by his official spokesperson, telling the publication that the split was a “private matter.” The 46-year-old son of Princess Anne and Lindsay, the daughter of an oil businessman, had been dating for three years after he separated from his ex wife.

Keep reading to find out more…

Peter split from his wife of 13 years, Autumn Phillips, back in February 2020. His divorced was finalized in June of 2021. The former married couple share two daughters: Savannah, 13, and Isla, 12.

If you don’t know, Peter is not a working royal at this time. He currently runs a sports management office.

Peter recently gave an update on his uncle, King Charles, amid his battle with cancer.
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Posted to: Lindsay Wallace, Peter Phillips, Split