Princess Anne's Son Peter Phillips Splits From Girlfriend Lindsay Wallace After 3 Years Together

Queen Elizabeth‘s eldest grandchild, Peter Phillips, and his girlfriend Lindsay Wallace have broken up.

The news was confirmed to People by his official spokesperson, telling the publication that the split was a “private matter.” The 46-year-old son of Princess Anne and Lindsay, the daughter of an oil businessman, had been dating for three years after he separated from his ex wife.

Peter split from his wife of 13 years, Autumn Phillips, back in February 2020. His divorced was finalized in June of 2021. The former married couple share two daughters: Savannah, 13, and Isla, 12.

If you don’t know, Peter is not a working royal at this time. He currently runs a sports management office.

Peter recently gave an update on his uncle, King Charles, amid his battle with cancer.