Apr 10, 2024 at 12:40 am
By JJ Staff

Richest 'That '70s Show' Stars Ranked From Lowest to Highest (& The Wealthiest Has a Net Worth of $200 Million!)

Richest 'That '70s Show' Stars Ranked From Lowest to Highest (& The Wealthiest Has a Net Worth of $200 Million!)

It’s hard to believe That ’70s Show first debuted on Fox almost 25 years ago!

The teen sitcom premiered on August 23, 1998 and ran for eight seasons before ending on May 18, 2006.

The show starred Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Danny Masterson, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith, Don Stark, and Tommy Chong.

A revival series, titled That ’90s Show, debuted on Netflix in January 2023 and seven of the original stars returned for the spinoff.

We’re now taking a look back at how much money all of the stars of That ’70s Show are worth!

Click through the slideshow to find out who the richest That ’70s Show cast member is…

