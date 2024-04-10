Tom Hiddleston Gushes About Fatherfood While Being Honored at Miami Film Festival 2024

Tom Hiddleston is being honored!

The 43-year-old Loki actor made an appearance at the 2024 Miami Film Festival on Tuesday night (April 9) held at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Art in Miami, Florida.

During the event, Tom was presented with the festival and Variety’s “Virtuoso Award” and during his acceptance speech, Tom gushed over fatherhood.

Keep reading to find out more…It’s just changed everything. It changed the center of my life completely. There’s a before and an after, and I’m happy to be living in the after,” Tom said, via WSVN.

He continued, “It’s the most profound honor to be here. I’m so grateful to Variety and the Miami Film Festival and Miami Dade College for inviting me.”

If you didn’t know, Tom has been in a relationship with Zawe Ashton since 2019 and confirmed their engagement in June 2022. They welcomed their first child together in October 2022.

In another recent interview, Tom addressed the future of Loki.

