Brian 'Kato' Kaelin Reacts to O.J. Simpson's Death, Pays Tribute to Nicole Brown Simpson

Brian “Kato” Kaelin is breaking his silence on O.J. Simpson‘s death.

On Thursday morning (April 11), it was announced that the former professional NFL had passed away at the age of 76 after a battle with cancer.

Back in the ’90s, O.J. was accused of killing his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman after they were found stabbed to death outside of her L.A. home. O.J. was tried over the murders, pleaded not guilty, and was acquitted in 1995.

Kato, who was living in O.J.‘s guest house at the time, was one of the prosecution’s key witnesses and while on the stand, he alleged that he couldn’t account for O.J.‘s whereabouts during the time of the murder.

Following news of O.J.‘s passing, Kato released a statement where he paid tribute to Nicole.

Keep reading to find out more…“I’ve been asked to comment on the death of O.J. Simpson,” Kato shared in a video posted on Instagram. “Foremost, I’d like to express my condolences to the children, to Sydney and to Justin, to Jason and Arnelle, they lost their father, and that is never easy.”

“I wish to express my love and compassion to the Goldmans, to Fred and to Kim, I hope you find closure,” Kato continued. “And finally, to the family of the beautiful Nicole Brown Simpson, may we always cherish her memories. Nicole was a beacon of light that burned bright. May we never forget her.”

