Caitlyn Jenner Reacts to O.J. Simpson's Death with Blunt, 2 Word Response

Caitlyn Jenner‘s reaction to O.J. Simpson‘s death is getting attention online.

The 74-year-old reality star and former Olympian shared a message on X after hearing that the 76-year-old former NFL player had died.

If you don’t know, the Kardashian/Jenner family have a connection to the Simpsons. Caitlyn‘s ex wife Kris Jenner and her former husband, the late Robert Kardashian Sr., were friends with OJ Simpson and his then-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson.

In 1994, O.J. accused of the double murders of Nicole and her friend Ron Goldman. O.J. was tried over the murders, pleaded not guilty, and was acquitted in 1995. Robert was part of O.J.‘s defense team.

On X, Caitlyn posted, “Good Riddance #OJSimpson.”

Read the statement released by the Simpson family announced O.J.‘s death.