'Deadpool & Wolverine' CinemaCon Footage Teases Cameos From 2 Classic Marvel Actors

Disney shared an exclusive look at nine minutes of Deadpool & Wolverine during their CinemaCon panel on Thursday (April 11), and they teased some very exciting details!

The movie, out July 26, officially introduces Ryan Reynolds‘ Deadpool to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It also brings Hugh Jackman‘s Wolverine back into the fold.

According to reviews of the footage shown during the convention, Deadpool & Wolverine will be as irreverent and delightfully crass as the first two movies in the saga with references to strippers and drugs.

The footage also revealed two big callbacks to classic MCU stars. In fact, two of the founding members of the Avengers appear to make cameos in the new movie!

