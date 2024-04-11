Gina Carano Fires Back at Disney Over Motion to Dismiss Lawsuit Over 'The Mandalorian' Firing

Gina Carano is once again slamming Disney.

If you were unaware, the 41-year-old actress was fired from the popular Disney+ series The Mandalorian in early 2021 over controversial posts on social media. In response, she sued the company in February 2024 with the assistance of Elon Musk. She is seeking to be recast and paid for damages to her career.

On April 9, Disney filed a motion in court to have the case dismissed “on the grounds that Disney has a constitutional right not to associate its artistic expression with Carano’s speech, such that the First Amendment provides a complete defense to Carano’s claim.”

Following Disney‘s new motion, Gina took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to hit back at the company.

Keep reading to find out more…“Disney has confirmed what has been known all along, they will fire you if you say anything they disagree with, even if they have to MISREPRESENT, MALIGN, and MISCHARACTERIZE you to do it,” Gina tweeted on Thursday, April 11.

“They are now on record letting everyone who works for them know that Disney will take any chance they get to control what you say, what you think or they will attempt to destroy your career,” Gina continued. “Glad we cleared that up.”

She added, “The First Amendment does not allow Disney to wantonly DISCRIMINATE, which is what they have done in my case and frankly have now admitted they did. If you ever wanted to know what today’s ‘Disney values’ are, they just told you.”

In an interview from last month, Gina addressed the lawsuit and what she hopes to get out of it. She also reflected on her last conversation with former costar Pedro Pascal.