Investigators Address Cole Brings Plenty's Death, Say There's 'No Indication of Foul Play'

There has been an update about the investigation into the death of 1923 actor Cole Brings Plenty.

The star tragically passed away at the age of 27. He was reported missing on April 2, and his body was found a few days later.

Investigators have been trying to determine the cause of his death and if foul play was involved.

On Wednesday (April 10), the Johnson County Sherriff’s Office took to Facebook to reveal where they stand on the investigation.

“Detectives, crime scene investigators, and the Medical Examiner’s Office have been working diligently with the Lawrence Police Department and the Brings Plenty family,” they wrote, adding, “There is no indication of foul play in the death.”

At this time, a cause of death has not been reported. We will update you if we learn more.

Our thoughts go out to everyone who knew and loved Cole at this difficult time. RIP.