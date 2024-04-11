Lisa Rinna Reacts to Criticism About Her 'New Face'

Lisa Rinna is addressing all of the talk about her appearance.

After recently making a few red carpet appearances, fans were quick to notice that the 60-year-old actress and former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s face looked a lot different.

The comments about Lisa‘s “new face” came after aesthetic practitioner Francine Queen of Threads shared a video on TikTok of Lisa getting SkinVive injections in her face back in January.

SkinVive is a “modified hyaluronic acid gel that’s injected as intradermal microdroplets below the surface of the skin, increasing hydration to improve cheek smoothness.”

After seeing all of the comments about her face, Lisa responded, admitting that SkinVive isn’t for her.

Keep reading to find out more…“SkinVive is not for everyone and it was not good for me,” Lisa wrote on TikTok. “Luckily we could dissolve it today. Whew.”

In a recent interview, Lisa addressed the possibility of returning to RHOBH.