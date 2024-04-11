Meghan Markle Developing 2 Netflix TV Shows, Details Revealed!

Meghan Markle has two shows in the works at Netflix!

Both series are non-fiction in nature and about two separate topics.

Head inside for details…

The first show, which the Duchess of Sussex will executive produce, will see her “celebrate the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining, and friendship,” Deadline reports.

The second series, which she’ll executive produce alongside her husband Prince Harry, will focus on polo. The show will “”provide viewers unprecedented access to the world of professional polo.” It will be shot at the U.S. Open Polo Championship in Wellington, Florida. Prince Harry is an avid polo player.

These two series are being made as part of their deal made with Netflix back in 2020 under the Archewell Productions banner. These shows are in the early stages of production.

There were rumors last year that Netflix did not plan to renew their deal with the Sussex couple, but the streaming service released a statement in response to that report.