Nina Agdal & Fiancé Logan Paul Look So in Love During Walk Around NYC

Nina Agdal and Logan Paul are enjoying a day out together!

The engaged couple was all smiles as they wrapped their arms around each other during an afternoon stroll on Thursday afternoon (April 11) in New York City.

For their outing, the 32-year-old Danish model wore an oversized gray blazer with black pants while the 29-year-old YouTuber/wrestler sported a white T-shirt, blue cargo pants, and a backwards baseball hat.

If you didn’t know, Logan and Nina‘s relationship was revealed back in August 2022 after they were spotted packing on the PDA during a trip to Greece.

Logan proposed to Nina in July 2023 while on vacation in Lake Como.

