Top Stories
Zendaya &amp; Tom Holland Prove They're Still Going Strong

Zendaya & Tom Holland Prove They're Still Going Strong

JoJo Siwa Clarifies Her Comments About Inventing the Genre 'Gay Pop'

JoJo Siwa Clarifies Her Comments About Inventing the Genre 'Gay Pop'

50 Celebs That Gave Their Children the Same Name (Including 4 Kids Named Harper &amp; 3 Named Charlie Wolf!)

50 Celebs That Gave Their Children the Same Name (Including 4 Kids Named Harper & 3 Named Charlie Wolf!)

Ariana Grande &amp; Ethan Slater Share Very Rare Pics Together

Ariana Grande & Ethan Slater Share Very Rare Pics Together

Apr 11, 2024 at 8:24 pm
By JJ Staff

Nina Agdal & Fiancé Logan Paul Look So in Love During Walk Around NYC

Nina Agdal & Fiancé Logan Paul Look So in Love During Walk Around NYC

Nina Agdal and Logan Paul are enjoying a day out together!

The engaged couple was all smiles as they wrapped their arms around each other during an afternoon stroll on Thursday afternoon (April 11) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nina Agdal

For their outing, the 32-year-old Danish model wore an oversized gray blazer with black pants while the 29-year-old YouTuber/wrestler sported a white T-shirt, blue cargo pants, and a backwards baseball hat.

If you didn’t know, Logan and Nina‘s relationship was revealed back in August 2022 after they were spotted packing on the PDA during a trip to Greece.

Logan proposed to Nina in July 2023 while on vacation in Lake Como.

Click through the gallery for 20+ pictures of Nina Agdal & Logan Paul stepping out in NYC…
Just Jared on Facebook
nina agdal logan paul couple up for walk around nyc 01
nina agdal logan paul couple up for walk around nyc 02
nina agdal logan paul couple up for walk around nyc 03
nina agdal logan paul couple up for walk around nyc 04
nina agdal logan paul couple up for walk around nyc 05
nina agdal logan paul couple up for walk around nyc 06
nina agdal logan paul couple up for walk around nyc 07
nina agdal logan paul couple up for walk around nyc 08
nina agdal logan paul couple up for walk around nyc 09
nina agdal logan paul couple up for walk around nyc 10
nina agdal logan paul couple up for walk around nyc 11
nina agdal logan paul couple up for walk around nyc 12
nina agdal logan paul couple up for walk around nyc 13
nina agdal logan paul couple up for walk around nyc 14
nina agdal logan paul couple up for walk around nyc 15
nina agdal logan paul couple up for walk around nyc 16
nina agdal logan paul couple up for walk around nyc 17
nina agdal logan paul couple up for walk around nyc 18
nina agdal logan paul couple up for walk around nyc 19
nina agdal logan paul couple up for walk around nyc 20
nina agdal logan paul couple up for walk around nyc 21
nina agdal logan paul couple up for walk around nyc 22
nina agdal logan paul couple up for walk around nyc 23
nina agdal logan paul couple up for walk around nyc 24

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Logan Paul, Nina Agdal