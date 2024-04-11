Top Stories
Apr 11, 2024 at 1:29 am
By JJ Staff

Pedro Pascal Hits the Gym for Morning Workout in Los Angeles

Pedro Pascal is heading out after a workout.

The 49-year-old The Last of Us actor made his way to his car as he left the gym after a workout on Wednesday morning (April 10) in Los Angeles.

For his session at the gym, Pedro sported a black T-shirt with black running shorts.

Over the past few months, Pedro has landed some very exciting movie roles! First, it was announced that Pedro will be playing Mr. Fantastic in Marvel’s upcoming Fantastic Four reboot, then it was announced that he will be starring in a new Western flick opposite Emma Stone and Joaquin Phoenix.

If you missed it, Pedro recently shared a big update on season two of The Last of Us!
