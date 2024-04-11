'RHOSLC' Alum Monica Garcia Reveals She's Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 5

Monica Garcia is having another baby!

While appearing on Nick Viall‘s podcast The Viall Files, the 39-year-old former Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star announced that she is pregnant and expecting her fifth child.

Monica is already mom to daughters Bri, 18, Jaidyn, 13, West, 7, and Kendall, 6, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Fowler. This will be her first child with her 29-year-old boyfriend, whose identity she hasn’t publicly shared yet.

Keep reading to find out more…“I literally just found out,” Monica said about her pregnancy. “I have not told one f–king person except for my best friend.”

“I literally went into urgent care for something totally unrelated that I thought was wrong,” Monica recalled. “And the doctor came in and was like, ‘You’re pregnant.’”

Monica said she was “on the urgent care floor, bawling my eyes out” when she found out she was pregnant.

“Because I’m like, ‘I’m 39!’ Like, there’s no way,” Monica added. “I’m on birth control. By all means, I should not be pregnant.”

Monica finalized her divorce from Mike in October 2023 and met her new boyfriend while filming season four of RHOSLC.

“That is where Heather [Gay] and I shot our snowmobiling scene,” Monica shared. “So that is when I met him. I was like, ‘Give me your phone.’ He handed me his phone and I put my name and number in there.”

Monica‘s boyfriend is also an ex-Mormon, which is something she said they bonded over.

“I think honestly, we were both in shock,” Monica said about finding out she was pregnant. “But he has been incredible.”

It was announced in January that Monica would not be returning for season five of RHOSLC.