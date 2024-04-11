Tom Brady Reveals What It Would Take to Return to Play In NFL

Tom Brady is opening up about the possibility of playing in the NFL again.

The 46-year-old athlete retired again, but “for good” in 2023, and in a recent interview, shared that he is “not opposed” to returning and revealed the situation and teams that it would take for him to play again.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I’m not opposed to it,” he said on DeepCut with VicBlends. “I don’t know if they would let me if I become an owner in an NFL team but…”

Tom then named three teams that he would play for if they were in a desperate need of a quarterback situation – San Francisco 49ers, Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots.

“I’m always going to be in good shape. [I'll] always be able to throw the ball, so … to come in for a little bit like MJ coming back,” he added, referring to Michael Jordan, who returned to the NBA multiple times after retiring.

“I don’t know if they’d let me, but I wouldn’t be opposed to it,” he said.

