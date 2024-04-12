'House of the Dragon' Season 2 Cast Confirmed by HBO, Three Popular Actors Left Off List as Expected

The second season of HBO’s hit series House of the Dragon will return on June 16 and we already know plenty of details about the cast.

The series is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and tells the story of House Targaryen.

Two separate trailers showcasing two sides of the dueling war have been released.

HBO confirmed that 16 actors are reprising their roles in season two and four new cast members were announced. Three fan-favorite actors from season one were left off the list as expected, even though fans were hoping they would still return. (And no, we’re not talking about actors whose characters died!)

Browse through the slideshow to see who is returning and who isn’t…