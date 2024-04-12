Kris Jenner's Sister Karen Houghton's Cause of Death Revealed

Kris Jenner‘s sister’s cause of death has been revealed.

Karen Houghton – the younger sister of the 68-year-old reality star – died on March 18 at the age of 65. At the time, it was reported that Karen died of natural causes.

Less than a month later on Friday (April 12), Karen‘s death certificate was released.

Keep reading to find out more…TMZ obtained a copy of Karen‘s death certificate, revealing that her official cause as “cardiac arrest and sudden cardiac arrhythmia.” The certificate also notes Type 2 diabetes as a second underlying cause.

The docs also say that Karen had bipolar disorder and was cremated after her death.

Shortly after Karen‘s passing, her daughter Natalie Zettel spoke out to mourn her mom.

