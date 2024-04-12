Top Stories
Apr 12, 2024 at 3:49 pm
By JJ Staff

'Vanderpump Rules' Star Ariana Madix Launches Curated Collection With DSW - Shop the Styles!

Ariana Madix has teamed up with DSW (Designer Shoe Warehouse) for an exclusive curated collection!

The 38-year-old Vanderpump Rules star, who just completed a stint on Broadway, launched her collection on Friday (April 12), but it will only be available for a limited time.

“I wanted to make sure my collection at DSW had a little bit of everything—sneakers, sandals, and some sexy, fun stilettos,” Ariana told Footwear News. “My goal was to cater the collection to the woman who does it all! It was so much fun curating all of the different styles of shoes. The collection has something for everyone for whatever you are doing this season.”

Keep reading to shop her collection…

Ariana‘s collection features a variety of shows, from sneakers to dress heels, flat sandals and more, all from brands like Adidas, Steve Madden, Nine West and more.

Check out some highlights from Ariana‘s collection below and see all of her style picks at DSW.com!

Ariana Madix DSW campaign shoes

adidas VL Court Bold Sneaker – Women’s

Retail: $79.96

Ariana Madix in DSW campaign

Steve Madden Kaitlin Sandal

Retail: $80.00
Sale: $59.99

Ariana Madix in DSW campaign

Dolce Vita Nadia Sneaker – Women’s

Retail: $80.00
Sale: $69.99

Ariana Madix DSW campaign shoes

Steve Madden Ulyana Sandal

Retail: $119.99

“A sexy stiletto is always great,” Ariana said for a night out shoe. “The Steve Madden Ulyana strappy stiletto sandal in my collection is perfect for a night on the dance floor with all your girlies!

Ariana Madix in DSW campaign

Nine West Kobs Sandal

Retail: $80.00
Sale: $69.99

Ariana Madix in DSW campaign

Adidas VL Court 3.0 Sneaker – Women’s

Retail: $74.96

“A classic sneaker is always great,” Ariana told Footwear News about an everyday go-to shoe. “Can’t beat comfort when you’re running all over town.”

Ariana Madix DSW campaign shoes

Crown Vintage Nirea Loafer

Retail: $90.00
Sale: $69.99

The Ariana Madix x DSW collection is available through June 30th!

Disclaimer: Some products on this site use affiliate links and we may earn commission for any purchase made through the links.

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of Ariana Madix’s DSW campaign…
Photos: DSW
