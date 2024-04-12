'Vanderpump Rules' Star Ariana Madix Launches Curated Collection With DSW - Shop the Styles!

Ariana Madix has teamed up with DSW (Designer Shoe Warehouse) for an exclusive curated collection!

The 38-year-old Vanderpump Rules star, who just completed a stint on Broadway, launched her collection on Friday (April 12), but it will only be available for a limited time.

“I wanted to make sure my collection at DSW had a little bit of everything—sneakers, sandals, and some sexy, fun stilettos,” Ariana told Footwear News. “My goal was to cater the collection to the woman who does it all! It was so much fun curating all of the different styles of shoes. The collection has something for everyone for whatever you are doing this season.”

Ariana‘s collection features a variety of shows, from sneakers to dress heels, flat sandals and more, all from brands like Adidas, Steve Madden, Nine West and more.

Check out some highlights from Ariana‘s collection below and see all of her style picks at DSW.com!

Steve Madden Kaitlin Sandal Retail: $80.00

Sale: $59.99

Steve Madden Ulyana Sandal Retail: $119.99 “A sexy stiletto is always great,” Ariana said for a night out shoe. “The Steve Madden Ulyana strappy stiletto sandal in my collection is perfect for a night on the dance floor with all your girlies!

Nine West Kobs Sandal Retail: $80.00

Sale: $69.99

Adidas VL Court 3.0 Sneaker – Women’s Retail: $74.96 “A classic sneaker is always great,” Ariana told Footwear News about an everyday go-to shoe. “Can’t beat comfort when you’re running all over town.”

Crown Vintage Nirea Loafer Retail: $90.00

Sale: $69.99

The Ariana Madix x DSW collection is available through June 30th!

