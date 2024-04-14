Michael Strahan's Daughter Isabella Emotionally Reveals Third Craniotomy in Brain Cancer Battle

Michael Strahan’s daughter Isabella is battling brain cancer, and has shared an emotional update.

The 19-year-old model revealed on her YouTube that she had to undergo a third craniotomy after developing a fever.

“It’s not as bad as the first time but I’m really in pain. They do give me pain medicine … they don’t work that well on me. So I’m in a lot of pain,” she said bursting into tears.

“My head really, really hurts right now. Not gonna lie, I’ve been crying a lot. I’m in a lot of pain. It’s not as bad as last time … my face isn’t as puffy, but it literally hurts to do anything.”

Keep reading to find out more…

Isabella said her hospital visit began with an IV full of antibiotics before an MRI showed she needed a “little procedure” requiring doctors to put a needle into three different spots on her head to drain excess fluid while she was awake.

Unfortunately, she still needed to have the craniotomy to drain even more fluid.

“There’s ups and downs to this because I was eating so much a week ago and now I can’t eat anything,” she explained. “I’m in a down right now.”

She added that she was discharged from the hospital after a week, but was readmitted after she started experiencing shortness of breath.

Isabella also revealed that she found out she had to push back her chemotherapy treatments by a month.

“I’ll be done a little later than I wanted to, but oh well,” she said. “I’m home.”

We are wishing the best to Isabella in her continued recovery.

She bravely spoke out about her diagnosis alongside her famous dad in January on TV.