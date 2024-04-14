The Most Popular Stars of 'When Calls the Heart,' Ranked From Lowest to Highest Following

When Calls The Heart is one of the biggest Hallmark Channel titles, and a massively popular TV show!

The beloved series kicked off Season 11 earlier this month, with new episodes rolling out weekly.

Inspired by Janette Oke’s bestselling book series about the Canadian West, the show follows the story of a schoolteacher and single mother, Elizabeth Thornton, in the quaint town of Hope Valley. With the help and guidance of the townspeople and her friends, she adjusts to the ever-changing times and the people that enter her life.

There are so many fan favorite characters, and the cast has gotten a lot of love on social media over the years.

We’ve rounded up all of the major stars of the show, and ranked them from lowest to highest following.

Click through to see which When Calls The Heart stars are the most popular..