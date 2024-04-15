Top Stories
Apr 15, 2024 at 2:02 pm
By JJ Staff

59 TV Shows Have Been Renewed in 2024 So Far (With 14 Renewals Happening in April Alone!)

59 TV Shows Have Been Renewed in 2024 So Far (With 14 Renewals Happening in April Alone!)

There are a ton of TV show renewals we can now reveal!

Just Jared has been tracking every single renewal that has come in so far this year, and there are a ton of fan favorites on this list.

This year, networks and streamers including ABC, CBS, Netflix, Apple TV+, Paramount+, HBO, and more have announced decisions.

Keep reading to find out which TV shows have been renewed this year…

