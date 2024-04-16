Cheryl Burke Had 3 'DWTS' Romances, Confirms the Name of 1 Man

Cheryl Burke is spilling some tea about her time as a professional dancer on Dancing with the Stars.

In a new podcast interview, she revealed she’s had romances with some of her celeb partners!

“I’ve had my own showmances, you know. It happens,” she shared on Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes‘ podcast, Amy & T.J.

She shared that she had three showmances total, and with one of them, they tried to make their relationship work outside of the show.

Cheryl did confirm the name of one partner.

