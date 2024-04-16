Courtney Love Disses Taylor Swift, Beyonce & More Artists in New Interview

Courtney Love shared some hot takes on other women in music during a new interview.

The 59-year-old musician is gearing up to host a BBC radio show that “reflects on the women in music who have shaped her journey, her sound and what she calls her next chapter.”

However, she isn’t a fan of all female artists, a fact that she made clear when sharing her opinions on the likes of Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Madonna and Lana Del Rey.

Speaking to The Standard, Courtney said that she liked see “so many successful women in the music industry.” However, she added that so many of them were “becoming a chiche.”

“Now, every successful woman is cloned, so there is just too much music. They’re all the same. If you play something on Spotify, you get bombarded with a lot of stuff that’s exactly the same.”

She turned the focus on Beyoncé, commending her for her new album Cowboy Carter but making it clear that she wasn’t a fan: “I mean, I like the idea of Beyoncé doing a country record because it’s about Black women going into spaces where previously only white women have been allowed, not that I like it much. As a concept, I love it. I just don’t like her music.”

By the sounds of it, she was even less impressed by Taylor, who she described as “not important.”

“She might be a safe space for girls, and she’s probably the Madonna of now, but she’s not interesting as an artist,” she said.

Courtney used to be a fan of Lana, but one move changed that for her.

“I haven’t liked Lana since she covered a John Denver song, and I think she should really take seven years off. Up until ‘Take Me Home Country Roads’ I thought she was great,” she said. “When I was recording my new album, I had to stop listening to her as she was influencing me too much.”

What about Madonna? Courtney thoughts were simple: “I don’t like her and she doesn’t like me. I loved Desperately Seeking Susan, but for the city of New York as much as her.”

It wasn’t just her musical peers that she took aim on. Courtney also slammed the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and it’s co-founder Jann Wenner.

“Five old white guys, right, who have apparently never heard of Kate Bush. I mean, really? Jann Wenner should be put out to pasture. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is a joke,” she said. “You know, some guy takes a girl out and tries to kiss her and she doesn’t feel like it, and he gets his whole career ruined. But Jann Wenner is allowed to say that Black people and women weren’t intellectual enough to be included in his book of rock ’n’ roll masters? Eat me, you f***!”

