Henry Golding Shares Update on 'A Simple Favor 2,' Addresses Recent Set Photos

Henry Golding is giving an update on the status of A Simple Favor 2!

The 37-year-old actor is currently promoting his new film The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. Henry notably played Sean Townsend in the 2018 movie A Simple favor, starring Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively.

In March, a sequel was greenlit at Amazon. Many actors, including Anna, Blake, and Henry, are slated to return in A Simple Favor 2.

At the premiere of The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare on Monday (April 15) in New York City, Henry spilled some details on A Simple Favor 2!

The star addressed recent set photos that featured Anna, Blake, and Michele Morrone filming a wedding scene.

“I was there, too! But I didn’t get any photos,” he told ET. “Maybe I gave away too much.”

Henry also commented on what director Paul Feig plans to implement in the sequel.

“Paul is pulling out all the stops and bringing the fans what they loved so much about the first,” he said. “Just the hilariousness and all the absurdity of the situation.”

