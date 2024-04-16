Here's Why 'The Rookie' Episode 7 Won't Air Until April 30

The Rookie was just renewed at ABC for a seventh season, and fans are delighted to be getting new episodes.

However, unfortunately, if you’re up-to-date on the season 6 episodes, you’ll have to wait two more weeks for season six episode seven.

Now, we’re bringing you the reason why.

The reason why the schedule is so on-and-off is because of the strikes that happened last year. Both the writers’ and actors’ guilds went on strikes, and filming for season 6 could not even take place until November 2023

As a result, season six has a shorter episode count and longer breaks between episodes.

Here’s the description for episode 7, titled “Crushed,”: “When two teenagers go missing, it is up to the entire team to find the girls and uncover the truth about their disappearance. Meanwhile, Lopez and Harper are on a different kind of investigation – the search for the perfect nanny.”

