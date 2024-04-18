2024 F1 Drivers Dating History - Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez & More Current Relationship Status Revealed!

We are nearly a quarter of the way through the 2024 Formula 1 race season!

The F1 season lasts about nine months, with close to a week and a half in between most races.

This year, 20 drivers are on the grid each week, vying for the Drivers World Championship and helping their team nab the Constructors World Championship. Both have been won by Red Bull for the past three years in a row!

While some Formula 1 drivers choose to keep their personal lives private, others are more open about their romantic relationships and share photos of themselves with their partners on social media.

We’ve gathered up the latest details about the love lives of the most popular drivers – from Charles Leclerc to teammates Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, as well as other popular drivers like Daniel Ricciardo, George Russell, Lewis Hamilton and more!

