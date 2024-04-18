Cate Blanchett, Chloe Grace Moretz & More Stars Attend Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall Show in Shanghai
So many stars watched Louis Vuitton‘s latest designs walk the runway on Thursday (April 18) in Shanghai, China.
The likes of Cate Blanchett, Chloe Grace Moretz, Regina King and Paul Bettany were all in the audience at the Long Museum, West Bund for the iconic fashion house’s pre-fall 2024 show.
With so many stars in attendance, we pulled together photos so that you could easily scroll and see who was there and what they wore.
Head inside to see all of the photos…
Keep scrolling to see photos of all of the stars at the event…
Cate Blanchett
Liu Yifei
Zhou Dongyu
Jennifer Connelly
Paul Bettany
Jackson Wang
Regina King
Chloe Grace Moretz
Amber Liu
Victoria Song
If you missed it, you can check out the advice that Cate had for a young Oscar nominee ahead of the awards show this year.
We also recently got a first look at her in character for her new movie Borderlands. It’s an incredible transformation!