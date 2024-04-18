Cate Blanchett, Chloe Grace Moretz & More Stars Attend Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall Show in Shanghai

So many stars watched Louis Vuitton‘s latest designs walk the runway on Thursday (April 18) in Shanghai, China.

The likes of Cate Blanchett, Chloe Grace Moretz, Regina King and Paul Bettany were all in the audience at the Long Museum, West Bund for the iconic fashion house’s pre-fall 2024 show.

With so many stars in attendance, we pulled together photos so that you could easily scroll and see who was there and what they wore.

Cate Blanchett

Liu Yifei

Zhou Dongyu

Jennifer Connelly

Paul Bettany

Jackson Wang

Regina King

Chloe Grace Moretz

Amber Liu

Victoria Song

