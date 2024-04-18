Every Taylor Swift Studio Album Since Her Debut, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Reviews

Taylor Swift is at the top of her game.

Ahead of the “Fortnight” superstar’s release of The Tortured Poets Department, we’re taking a look back and seeing how all of her studio albums fared on Metacritic, which compiles reviews from journalists around the world.

Here’s how their ranking system works: “We carefully curate a large group of the world’s most respected critics, assign scores to their reviews, and apply a weighted average to summarize the range of their opinions. The result is a single number that captures the essence of critical opinion in one Metascore.”

From her 2006 debut studio album up to 2023′s 1989 (Taylor’s Version), here’s how Taylor Swift’s albums are ranked…