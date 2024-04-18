'Fallout' Renewed For Season 2 at Prime Video After Massive Streaming Debut

Huge news for fans of the new series Fallout!

The Prime Video series, which is based on the video game series of the same name, has now been renewed for a second season after just one week of being out.

The renewal comes over a week after there was a big hint that the show would be renewed rather quickly.

“Jonah, Lisa [Joy], Geneva [Robertson-Dworet], and Graham [Wagner] have captivated the world with this ground-breaking, wild ride of a show. The bar was high for lovers of this iconic video game and so far we seem to have exceeded their expectations, while bringing in millions of new fans to the franchise. The cast led by Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins, and Kyle MacLachlan have knocked it out of the park!,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios, said in a statement. “We’d like to thank Jonah and Lisa and our friends at Bethesda for bringing the show to us as well as Geneva and Graham for coming aboard as showrunners. We are thrilled to announce season two after only one week out and take viewers even farther into the surreal world of Fallout.”

After premiering on April 11th, within four days Fallout became one of the top three most-watched titles ever on Prime Video and the most-watched season globally since The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

According to The Wrap, the series the first episode had 1.5 million household views in the first five days.

“Holy sh-t. Thank you to Jonah, Kilter, Bethesda and Amazon for having the courage to make a show that gravely tackles all of society’s most serious problems these days — cannibalism, incest, jello cake. More to come!,” Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner, executive producers, creators, and co-showrunners, said in a joint statement.

Fallout “is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. Two-hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind—and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them.”

