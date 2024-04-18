Henry Cavill Is Asked If He's Heard Anything About James Bond Casting, Muses About His Chances to Land the Role

Henry Cavill was asked for an update on all the James Bond casting rumors that have been circulating for years.

If you don’t know, Daniel Craig‘s reign as 007 has officially come to an end and the search is on for the new Bond. There have been rumors for months about who might have landed the role, with the most recent rumor including one actor who did a screen test.

Now, Henry, who is often considered one of the top choices to portray the iconic superspy, is speaking out.

While on The Rich Eisen Show, Henry was asked if he had any updates.

“I have no idea. All I have to go off of is the rumors. I have the same information you have. Maybe I’m too old now or maybe I’m not. We’ll see what the [producers] plans are,” he responded. Henry will be 41 years old in May.

Henry actually almost landed the role of James Bond before Daniel ultimately won the part years ago. Find out the reason why Henry lost out on the role the first time he auditioned.