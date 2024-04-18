Idris Elba Reveals If He Would Ever Join the Cast of a Future 'Black Panther' Movie

Idris Elba is opening up about the possibility of seeing him in a Black Panther movie.

The 51-year-old, in case you forgot, has already appeared in several movies in the MCU, playing the Asgardian named Heimdall in all of the Thor movies, as well as in Avengers: Age of Ultron and Avengers: Infinity War.

However, in Infinity War, Heimdall was stabbed and killed by Thanos for saving Hulk.

At the premiere of his new show Knuckles, Idris reacted to Lupita Nyong’o naming him as someone she would want to see join the cast and revealed if he would be interested.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I would love to be in Black Panther, yeah,” he told E! News. “It’s an amazing cast, amazing storyline, Ryan Coogler‘s amazing. The whole cast is incredible.”

He then looked directly into the camera and said, “Let’s make it happen.”

When asked if he would play the villain, Idris responded, “Why I always got to be the villain? I mean, come on, why? But the villain would be a lot more fun.”

It’s not unusual for for Marvel actors to play multiple parts in the MCU, as several actors have before, but none had such large roles across several movies.

There are also currently no plans for a new Black Panther movie in the upcoming Phase Five or Phase Six of the MCU.

Get the latest Marvel news here!